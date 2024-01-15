Hurtigruten Expeditions Officially Appoints Alex Delamere-White as CCO

Alex Delamere-White has officially been named Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Hurtigruten Expeditions (HX), after successfully serving in an interim capacity for the past six months. Delamere-White, who boasts a rich background in travel, leisure, and hospitality, will lead operations from HX’s newly established headquarters in London.

Strategic Appointments to Drive Growth

His appointment is a critical part of HX’s overarching strategy to amalgamate its global functions under a unified leadership model. This strategic move is designed to propel the company towards its long-term growth objectives. Alongside Delamere-White’s promotion, the company echoes its commitment to development with the appointment of Nathaniel Sherborne as MD & VP Europe and Global Sales Enablement, and Jim Sayer as SVP Global Marketing. These key figures are set to play instrumental roles in spearheading the company’s B2B coordination and marketing initiatives.

A Wealth of Experience in the Cruise Sector

Delamere-White brings a wealth of experience to his role at HX, having previously headed sales, marketing, e-commerce, and loyalty programs for Carnival UK’s portfolio of brands. More recently, he was the CCO at McCarthy Stone, a renowned property developer. His extensive experience in the cruise sector and business acumen will be invaluable in navigating HX’s commercial trajectory.

Focusing on B2B Partnerships and Global Performance

Delamere-White has expressed his enthusiasm about the future of HX, revealing plans to concentrate on nurturing B2B partnerships and bolstering global commercial performance. His strategic focus aligns well with the company’s ambitions to strengthen its commercial standing in the industry. Daniel Skjeldam, CEO of HX, lauded Delamere-White’s expertise and passion, expressing his firm belief in Delamere-White’s ability to spearhead the company’s commercial organization and bolster its reputation as a leader in sustainable exploration travel.