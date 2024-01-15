en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hurtigruten Expeditions Officially Appoints Alex Delamere-White as CCO

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Hurtigruten Expeditions Officially Appoints Alex Delamere-White as CCO

Alex Delamere-White has officially been named Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Hurtigruten Expeditions (HX), after successfully serving in an interim capacity for the past six months. Delamere-White, who boasts a rich background in travel, leisure, and hospitality, will lead operations from HX’s newly established headquarters in London.

Strategic Appointments to Drive Growth

His appointment is a critical part of HX’s overarching strategy to amalgamate its global functions under a unified leadership model. This strategic move is designed to propel the company towards its long-term growth objectives. Alongside Delamere-White’s promotion, the company echoes its commitment to development with the appointment of Nathaniel Sherborne as MD & VP Europe and Global Sales Enablement, and Jim Sayer as SVP Global Marketing. These key figures are set to play instrumental roles in spearheading the company’s B2B coordination and marketing initiatives.

A Wealth of Experience in the Cruise Sector

Delamere-White brings a wealth of experience to his role at HX, having previously headed sales, marketing, e-commerce, and loyalty programs for Carnival UK’s portfolio of brands. More recently, he was the CCO at McCarthy Stone, a renowned property developer. His extensive experience in the cruise sector and business acumen will be invaluable in navigating HX’s commercial trajectory.

Focusing on B2B Partnerships and Global Performance

Delamere-White has expressed his enthusiasm about the future of HX, revealing plans to concentrate on nurturing B2B partnerships and bolstering global commercial performance. His strategic focus aligns well with the company’s ambitions to strengthen its commercial standing in the industry. Daniel Skjeldam, CEO of HX, lauded Delamere-White’s expertise and passion, expressing his firm belief in Delamere-White’s ability to spearhead the company’s commercial organization and bolster its reputation as a leader in sustainable exploration travel.

0
Business Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
TCS Diversifies Market Focus Amid Economic Uncertainty
In the face of diminishing returns from its primary market, North America, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s premier software-services exporter, has unveiled a strategic shift towards untapped global markets. This maneuver comes in the wake of the company’s slowest quarterly profit growth since 2020 and a consistent downturn in North American revenue over the past
TCS Diversifies Market Focus Amid Economic Uncertainty
Nigeria's Hospitality Industry: A Potential Goldmine for Foreign Direct Investment
3 mins ago
Nigeria's Hospitality Industry: A Potential Goldmine for Foreign Direct Investment
China Approves Graphite Export by South Korea's Posco Future M Amid Broader Restrictions
8 mins ago
China Approves Graphite Export by South Korea's Posco Future M Amid Broader Restrictions
Arriba Group Eyes Mergers and Acquisitions in a Strategic Growth Move
22 seconds ago
Arriba Group Eyes Mergers and Acquisitions in a Strategic Growth Move
Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry
39 seconds ago
Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry
Australia Day Holiday Brings Delays and Controversies
40 seconds ago
Australia Day Holiday Brings Delays and Controversies
Latest Headlines
World News
Bergen Tech's Bowling Teams Strike Gold at Baker Bonanza Tournament
32 seconds
Bergen Tech's Bowling Teams Strike Gold at Baker Bonanza Tournament
Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry
39 seconds
Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
41 seconds
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
Richie Martin: From First-Round Pick to Roller-Coaster Career
42 seconds
Richie Martin: From First-Round Pick to Roller-Coaster Career
Bruce Brown Returns to Denver: Receives Championship Ring, Leads Pacers in Emotional Game
43 seconds
Bruce Brown Returns to Denver: Receives Championship Ring, Leads Pacers in Emotional Game
Early Life Adversity Linked to Faster Brain Development: A*STAR Study
50 seconds
Early Life Adversity Linked to Faster Brain Development: A*STAR Study
Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress, Warns of Ideological Battle
1 min
Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress, Warns of Ideological Battle
Jordan Love Triumphs: Packers Secure Playoff Victory Over Cowboys
2 mins
Jordan Love Triumphs: Packers Secure Playoff Victory Over Cowboys
Real Madrid Sweeps Spanish Super Cup Final with Vinicius Jr.'s Hat-Trick
2 mins
Real Madrid Sweeps Spanish Super Cup Final with Vinicius Jr.'s Hat-Trick
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
41 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app