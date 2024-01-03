en English
Humberside Police Opens Doors to Aspiring Detective Constables

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
With an aim to bolster its ranks and bring a diverse range of perspectives to its investigative teams, Humberside Police in the United Kingdom is opening its doors to aspiring detective constables. Marking a significant opportunity for those seeking a career pivot, this recruitment drive invites individuals with a keen investigative mindset to explore a career in law enforcement.

A Chance for Career Changers

Breaking away from traditional prerequisites, the role does not demand a degree, thus widening its appeal to a broader pool of candidates. The position is open to applicants as young as 17, and notably, there is no upper age limit. This unique recruitment strategy is an open invitation to those pursuing a significant career change, energizing the force with a blend of fresh minds and seasoned wisdom.

Comprehensive Training Program

Selected candidates will embark on a comprehensive training program that combines classroom learning and practical on-the-job experience. By 2024, trainees are expected to effectively utilize their honed investigative skills in their new careers. The training curriculum is designed to equip trainees with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the demands of modern policing.

Two Entry Routes

Humberside Police offers two entry routes to accommodate both degree holders and non-degree holders. The Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) is tailored for individuals with a Level 6 Degree. In contrast, the Police Constable Entry Programme (PCEP) is designed for non-degree holders, who after two years of uniform training, can specialize as detectives. This dual pathway ensures that more individuals, irrespective of their educational background, can aspire to don the detective’s mantle.

Competitive Salary and Health Initiatives

In addition to a competitive starting salary of over £28,500, Humberside Police also provides a work/life balance-friendly shift pattern. Recognizing the importance of physical health in a demanding profession, the force also offers health and wellbeing initiatives, including free gym access, to its members. This holistic approach to employee wellbeing aligns with modern workplace trends, fostering an environment that not only meets professional needs but also supports personal growth.

Support for Ex-Forces Candidates

Humberside Police extends its support to ex-Forces candidates through the Armed Forces Covenant Scheme. This initiative demonstrates the force’s commitment to integrating military personnel into civilian roles, leveraging their unique skills and experiences. Furthermore, the force encourages applications from under-represented communities, reinforcing its commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within its ranks.

The shortlisting process for applicants is slated for completion this month. Interested individuals seeking more information or wishing to apply can contact [email protected].

