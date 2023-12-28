en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

Huddersfield’s House Prices Soar Amid General Property Value Downturn

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:51 am EST
Huddersfield’s House Prices Soar Amid General Property Value Downturn

In a year characterized by a general decline in property values, Huddersfield emerges as an anomaly with a significant boost in house prices. Defying the odds in a challenging property market landscape, this town has registered an average increase in home values by £20,000. This revelation is part of a comprehensive report by Telegraph Money, which delves into the intricacies of the property market’s performance, highlighting the winners and losers in the fluctuating property value scenario over the past year.

Contrasting with Property Market Trends

As per the statistics provided by Halifax, house prices in Huddersfield have surged by 8.7% to an average of £253,301 year-on-year. This starkly contrasts with other regions like Stoke-on-Trent, Perth, and Stockport, which witnessed substantial dips in property prices. The data further intimates that house prices in Bradford and Hillingdon have experienced increments, while Telford and Havering reported little to no change in property prices.

Resilience Amid Economic Factors

Despite the economic influences of inflation, interest rates, and mortgage rates, Huddersfield’s house prices not only remained resilient but also ascended 8.7% to £253,301 year-on-year. This feat places it among the top five risers in the UK. These findings are substantiated by mortgage approval data from Halifax and Bank of Scotland, indicating a significant rise in house prices in Huddersfield and Bradford.

Imminent Interest Rate Cuts and Its Impact

With the inflationary slowdown, the Bank of England is expected to initiate interest rate cuts next year. Some analysts anticipate these cuts to be implemented sooner than predicted. This week witnessed the cheapest mortgage rates dipping below 4% for the first time since May, following a rate cut by a lesser-known lender.

0
Analysis United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Huddersfield Defies UK Property Market Slump with Rising House Prices

By Saboor Bayat

The Art of the Comeback: A Tale of Resurgence across Fields

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Top Dealmakers to Discuss IPO and Block Deal Trends: Predictions for 2024

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Man Charged with Christmas Day Murder in Broome, Western Australia ...
@Analysis · 6 hours
Man Charged with Christmas Day Murder in Broome, Western Australia ...
heart comment 0
MH370: New Theory Suggests Plane Crashed in Unsearched Area

By Geeta Pillai

MH370: New Theory Suggests Plane Crashed in Unsearched Area
IST Student Vanessa Sarambé Scores High with Burkina 24 Prospecting Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

IST Student Vanessa Sarambé Scores High with Burkina 24 Prospecting Analysis
Vanessa Sarambé Scores 18/20 on Her Thesis at the Institute of Science and Technology

By BNN Correspondents

Vanessa Sarambé Scores 18/20 on Her Thesis at the Institute of Science and Technology
Global Stock Markets Rally as Central Bank Rate Cut Looms

By Mazhar Abbas

Global Stock Markets Rally as Central Bank Rate Cut Looms
Latest Headlines
World News
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
2 mins
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
5 mins
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
5 mins
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
5 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
5 mins
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
7 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
9 mins
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
14 mins
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
15 mins
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
7 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
25 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
34 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
37 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app