Analysis

Huddersfield Defies UK Property Market Slump with Rising House Prices

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:56 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 1:01 pm EST
Huddersfield Defies UK Property Market Slump with Rising House Prices

In the midst of a nationwide slump in property values, one market town, Huddersfield, stands as a beacon of resilience. Against the broader trend of falling property values, Huddersfield’s house prices have seen an increase of nearly 10 percent over the past year, translating to an average property price increase of more than £20,000, and reaching a new high of £275,438. This remarkable growth is a stark contrast to other areas like Stoke-on-Trent, Perth, and Stockport, which have witnessed the most significant year-on-year falls in property prices, according to Halifax.

Huddersfield’s Surprising Resilience

While the broader UK property market is experiencing a downturn, Huddersfield has managed to buck the trend. According to Halifax’s analysis, the town has shown remarkable resilience, with property prices rising by an impressive 8.7 percent. This growth is significantly higher than other areas such as Bradford, Hillingdon, Falkirk, and Newport, which also saw rising property prices, albeit at a lower rate.

Factors Influencing Property Prices

A myriad of factors such as local economic conditions, housing demand, and market sentiment play roles in determining property values. Interest rates and inflation also significantly impact the real estate market. Mortgage lenders are expecting a quieter year for home loans in 2024, with forecasts suggesting lending for house purchase will fall. However, lower interest rates and real wage growth are expected to halt price falls, but sales will likely remain lower. The property market is heading for around 23% fewer sales this year, indicating a potential shift in the market landscape.

Looking Forward

Despite the remarkable performance of Huddersfield’s property market, Halifax suggests another year of falling house prices in 2024. Mortgage lenders are also predicting a quieter year for home loans, indicating a potential decrease in house purchases. Hamptons anticipates a decrease in property sales, predicting about 23% fewer sales this year. These predictions point towards a challenging year for the real estate market, but as demonstrated by Huddersfield, resilience and growth are still possible amidst broader market downturns.

Analysis
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

