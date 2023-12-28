en English
Economy

Huddersfield Defies UK Housing Slump with a 10% Property Price Surge

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:00 am EST
Huddersfield Defies UK Housing Slump with a 10% Property Price Surge

A remarkable rise in property values has been recorded in Huddersfield, a market town in West Yorkshire. Defying the UK’s overall downward trend in house prices, the town shows an increase of nearly 10 percent over the past year. This surge translates into an average property price increase of more than £20,000, soaring to £275,438. The data is based on Halifax and Bank of Scotland mortgage approvals for the 12 months leading up to October.

Huddersfield Tops UK Property Growth

Within the past year, Huddersfield and Bradford have seen the most substantial growth in house prices in 2023, with increases of 8.7% and 8.5%, respectively. This growth signifies a boost in house prices of £22,137 and £15,183. In contrast, most other regions in the UK observed static prices, with London even witnessing a slight decrease in its average house prices.

Defying the Trend Amidst Falling UK House Prices

Despite the general decline in house prices across the UK, Huddersfield has managed to buck this trend. This resilience is reflected in the forecasts made by Halifax, suggesting another year of falling house prices in 2024. Mortgage lenders are also predicting a quieter year for home loans, indicating a potential decrease in house purchases.

Property Market Forecasts for 2024

Hamptons anticipates a decrease in property sales, predicting about 23% fewer sales this year. This decline could pose challenges for estate agents, necessitating better training to adapt to the changing market conditions. In response, the Best Estate Agent Guide is launching a marketing campaign promoting the benefits of using an estate agent. In Huddersfield, properties of various sizes are available for rent, with prices ranging from £455 to £1350 per month.

Economy United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

