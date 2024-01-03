HSBC UK Reduces Fixed Mortgage Rates, Offering Relief for Remortgage Customers

As the new year unfurls its promise of renewal, mortgage borrowers find themselves in the midst of a wave of rate cuts, potentially alleviating the impending financial burden for those nearing the conclusion of their current fixed deals. A beacon in this movement, HSBC UK has announced a significant reduction to its fixed mortgage rates, marking a pivotal shift in the financial landscape.

HSBC Leads the Charge

Effective from Thursday, HSBC UK propels a new five-year rate of 3.94% for remortgage customers with up to 60% loan-to-value (LTV), and a two-year fixed rate of 4.49% for those boasting a minimum of 40% equity in their homes. This initiative by HSBC stands out, as it extends these lowered rates to remortgage customers, countering the recent trend of favorable pricing principally for home movers.

Experts Weigh In

David Hollingworth from L&C Mortgages perceives these cuts as part of a swiftly metamorphosing market, yielding some of the lowest rates since the spike in the summer of the previous year. While borrowers transitioning from ultra-low rate periods may still confront increased payments, the fresh lower rates should cushion the blow.

Broader Trend in Mortgage Industry

The rate reductions announced by HSBC are part of a larger trend, with other lenders such as Halifax also enhancing their offerings. The average two-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate, across all deposit sizes, has marginally dipped to 5.92%, and the average five-year fixed rate has descended to 5.53%. An HSBC UK spokesperson has indicated that the substantial cuts across the board will be welcomed by customers, especially those eyeing to remortgage.