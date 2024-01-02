en English
Business

HSBC and Major UK Banks Eye Acquisition of Tesco Bank

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
HSBC and Major UK Banks Eye Acquisition of Tesco Bank

In a recent development, financial titan HSBC has put forth an indicative offer to acquire Tesco Bank, marking a potential key shift in the banking landscape of the United Kingdom. Tesco Bank, boasting a customer base of approximately five million and employing over 3,500 personnel, is currently in the process of a renewed sales effort initiated by its ownership.

Major UK Banks Vie for Tesco Bank

In addition to HSBC, other prominent UK banking institutions such as Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group have reportedly thrown their hats into the ring with their respective offers for Tesco Bank. This series of events is emblematic of an ongoing trend of consolidation within the mid-sized UK banking sector.

A Climate of Consolidation

Further exemplifying this trend, the Co-operative Bank is presently in exclusive discussions with Coventry Building Society regarding a possible sale. In a parallel development, Metro Bank has recently concluded its talks with Barclays over a potential sale of a mortgage book due to discrepancies in valuation.

Previously in 2019, Tesco Bank sold off its mortgage portfolio to Lloyds Banking Group. The bank currently offers a range of financial products including pet insurance, savings accounts, and credit cards.

Potential Impact of Tesco Bank Sale

Industry experts opine that a potential deal involving Tesco Bank and a major UK bank is unlikely to face regulatory pushback. Instead, it would be a testament to how big high street lenders continue to maintain their formidable market stature, years after the financial crisis.

In the event of a successful sale, the Tesco Bank brand name—a property licensed by the supermarket owner—is not anticipated to be part of the transaction. This move aligns with Tesco’s broader strategy to gradually withdraw from the banking industry, a plan that was set into motion when Tesco acquired the remaining 50% stake from the Royal Bank of Scotland in their joint venture amidst the 2008 financial crisis.

Similarly, Sainsbury had also considered divesting its banking division but decided against it in 2021.

Business
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

