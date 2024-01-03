en English
Transportation

HS2 Unveils Progress in Constructing UK’s Longest Railway Bridge

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
HS2 Unveils Progress in Constructing UK’s Longest Railway Bridge

In a significant stride for the United Kingdom’s infrastructure, the HS2 high-speed rail project has unveiled its remarkable progress in constructing the nation’s longest railway bridge, the River Colne Viaduct. The bridge, extending over two miles, is designed to connect the HS2’s London and Chiltern tunnels, with trains projected to reach blistering speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.

HS2: A Monumental Undertaking

As the UK’s largest infrastructure project, the HS2 is poised to revolutionize the country’s rail systems. With 11 contracts for railway systems up for grabs in 2024, the project is set to shift its focus towards constructing the intricate systems that will make the railway operational. The physical construction of many parts of HS2’s rail system is expected to commence from 2026-2027.

Revitalizing Buckinghamshire’s Infrastructure

In a collaborative effort, Network Rail, Amey, HS2, and Buckinghamshire Council have successfully completed repairs to a railway bridge on Station Road. The bridge, now open to motorists, has been strengthened with foamed concrete, part-funded by HS2. This enhancement removes the weight limit on the bridge, ensuring its accessibility to all road users during planned HS2 road closures in the wider area from 2024.

Futuristic Engineering Meets Unyielding Dedication

Over the past year, 700-tonne bridge-building machines and dedicated crews have been tirelessly constructing the viaduct across the Colne Valley Park near Denham. The process involves assembling deck segments, each weighing 140 tonnes – more than the average weight of a blue whale. HS2 and Rail Minister Huw Merriman visited the initial segment of the viaduct in January, lauding it as an ‘extraordinary feat of engineering and architecture’.

Anticipating Future Milestones

HS2 Ltd. is preparing to enter a critical new phase with the development of state-of-the-art rail systems for the new high-speed railway connecting London and West Midlands. The company plans to award around £5 billion-worth of contracts for tracks, power, signalling, overhead lines, and the railway’s new network control centre. A series of construction milestones is expected in the new year, including the initiation of work on Curzon Street’s high-speed station in central Birmingham and the breakthrough of the Chilterns tunnel-boring machine.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

