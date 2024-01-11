en English
Transportation

HS2 Trains: Slower, Less Capacious, and Exceedingly Expensive

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
HS2 Trains: Slower, Less Capacious, and Exceedingly Expensive

Reports reveal that the High Speed 2 (HS2) train service, planned to operate between Birmingham and Manchester, may be slower and less capacious than the current trains in service on the same route. Additionally, a significant escalation of the project’s budget has been disclosed, with the costs for completion now projected to exceed £66 billion. These revelations have reignited debates surrounding the HS2’s practicality and viability.

HS2: A Downgrade in Speed and Capacity

Members of Parliament have been informed that the HS2 service may not deliver the improvements initially promised. Rather than advancing the current state of rail travel, the HS2 service appears set to provide a downgrade. The decision to scrap the northern leg of the HS2 to Manchester is anticipated to lead to a reduction in seat capacity for train services between London and Manchester.

Costs Soar Beyond Initial Estimates

The financial management of the HS2 project has come under scrutiny as the budget for the rail line continues to inflate. The estimated cost of building the HS2 between London and Birmingham has soared to as much as £66.6 billion. This represents a substantial increase from the original estimates of £49 billion to £56.6 billion, based on 2019 prices. The reasons for this surge in costs include original budgets being undervalued, changes in scope, poor delivery, and inflation.

The Controversial HS2 Project

The HS2 project has long been a subject of controversy due to its high costs and potential environmental impact. Communities affected by the construction of the rail line have expressed concern over the project’s effect on their local landscape. With the newly disclosed issues of reduced speed and capacity alongside escalating costs, the debate surrounding the HS2’s future is set to intensify.

Transportation United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

