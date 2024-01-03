HqO Unveils ‘2024 Best Spaces to Work in London’ to Revolutionize Commercial Real Estate

In a visionary stride towards revolutionizing the commercial real estate landscape, HqO, the leading real estate experience platform, has unveiled the ‘2024 Best Spaces to Work in London’. This unique recognition and certification program focus on assessing the quality of workplace experiences, an initiative that mirrors HqO’s consistent commitment towards enhancing end-user experiences within the commercial real estate sector.

HqO’s Groundbreaking Initiative

The cutting-edge program was announced in the wake of HqO’s recent $40 million Series D funding and the launch of their Real Estate Experience (REX) Platform. Following its successful pilot in Boston, USA, the program’s introduction in London aims to identify and certify workspaces that not only meet but surpass benchmarks established from a decade’s worth of data on over 8,000 workplaces and 1.7 million employees.

Workspaces that attain certification will be promoted as the ‘Best Spaces to Work in London’, a distinction that serves to spotlight properties that contribute to higher rent, lower vacancy rates, and improved employee retention for their occupiers.

A Data-driven Approach

This quarterly-published list is based on data amassed through the HqO’s Intelligence suite of products, utilizing the industry’s leading employee experience assessment framework. The REX Assessment, a significant part of the program, generates a REX Score for nominated spaces, which is then cross-referenced with the extensive data gathered from workplaces and employees.

Shaping Workplace Culture

Chase Garbarino, CEO and Co-Founder of HqO, underscored the importance of prioritizing end-user experience for success in the commercial real estate industry. HqO’s initiative is anticipated to significantly influence the shaping of workplace culture and enhancement of tenant and employee engagement. Plans are already in motion to expand the program to other major cities.

Nominations for the inaugural edition of the ‘2024 Best Spaces to Work in London’ remain open until January 31, 2024. This initiative is not just a leap forward for London’s commercial real estate market but also sets the bar for future global trends, pushing the boundaries of what it means to create an exceptional workplace experience.