Howden Acquires AHR Consultants, Bolstering UK Risk Management Services

London-based global insurance group, Howden, has broadened its risk management services in the UK through the acquisition of AHR Consultants, a company that offers specialized services in human resources (HR), employment law, training, and health & safety. Financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, but it is expected to significantly boost Howden's product range.

Unveiling AHR Consultants' Specialties

Located in Rugby, England, AHR Consultants provides an array of HR support and consultancy solutions. These include employment documentation and HR advice that complies with legal standards. The company also offers comprehensive health & safety compliance guidance, like risk assessments, fire safety, policies, and training. Notably, AHR provides access to legal experts to aid its clientele in navigating complex legal terrains.

Shared Ethos, Anticipated Growth

Warren Dickson, CEO of Corporate & Commercial at Howden, expressed enthusiasm about the alignment of customer service values between the two firms. He welcomes the AHR Consultants team and anticipates that this strategic move will bolster growth. Echoing this sentiment, Simon Howes, Managing Director of AHR Consultants, also expressed his excitement about the merger. He underscored the benefits for clients and employees, pointing out the expanded range of services for AHR clients and the introduction of AHR's risk management services to Howden's clientele.

Howden is recognized as the fifth-largest employee-owned enterprise in the UK, and it is a significant player in the global insurance market. The company manages an impressive $35 billion in premiums with a client base of 1.7 million. This vast clientele is served by a dedicated workforce of 16,000 employees that extends Howden's influence far and wide.