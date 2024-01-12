en English
Houthi Attacks Stoke Fears of Wider Middle East Conflict

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Houthi Attacks Stoke Fears of Wider Middle East Conflict

The geopolitical landscape of the Middle East is precariously balanced, teetering on the edge of a potential conflict of larger proportions. The recent escalations have seen Houthi fighters launching attacks on Israel and commercial ships in the Red Sea, unearthing fears of a broader conflict in the region. Coupled with the ongoing war in Gaza, these developments have sparked international concern and drawn attention to the fragile stability in the Middle East.

A Wave of Aggression

The Houthi rebels, based in Yemen, have ramped up their aggression, fueling fears of these separate conflicts merging into a larger war. The Houthi’s actions have struck a nerve globally, leading to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle attending a briefing on Thursday night to discuss the implications of these events and the UK’s potential stance and actions.

Triggering Global Repercussions

The U.S and Britain have responded with force, launching strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen. These strikes aimed to disrupt the Houthi’s capabilities, targeting their drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, coastal radar, and air surveillance systems. However, this has only served to stoke fears of a wider Middle East conflict. The Houthi’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea have disrupted international commerce, leading to concerns of triggering global inflation. Australia has joined the U.S, the UK, and other countries in carrying out airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Iran’s Role and the Global Response

The strikes aimed to disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Houthis and protect the free flow of commerce in the critical Red Sea waterway. This response has led to a jump in oil prices, and shipping companies, including Maersk and BP, have diverted their vessels away from the area. Houthi leader Abdul Qader al-Mortada confirmed the major attacks, vowing to continue their attacks in response to the war in Gaza and specifically target Israeli-affiliated vessels. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese weighed in on Iran’s role in the conflict, accusing the country of playing a destructive role in the Israel-Hamas conflict. These events have left the world on high alert, cautiously watching the developments in the Middle East.

United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

