Horizon IT Scandal: A Dire Miscarriage of Justice

In an unprecedented instance of widespread miscarriage of justice, the life of William Graham, a former sub-postmaster based in Riverhead near Sevenoaks, took a grim turn due to a flawed IT system named Horizon. Developed by Fujitsu, Horizon was intended to automate book-keeping at the Post Office. But a significant glitch caused financial irregularities, leading to a series of unfortunate events.

The Fault in our Codes

Graham noticed consistent shortfalls in his accounts, which he dutifully reported. Despite this, the Post Office held him accountable for a £65,521 shortfall resulting from the system’s anomaly. An audit followed by a criminal investigation led to Graham being coerced into pleading guilty to false accounting to avoid a theft charge and potential imprisonment.

Justice Deferred, Not Denied

The fallout from this predicament was a suspended jail sentence, mandatory unpaid work, and a legal cost burden, plunging Graham into debt and adversely impacting his mental health. But as the saying goes, ‘the truth always prevails.’ The Criminal Cases Review Commission called out the Post Office’s use of Horizon as ‘the most widespread miscarriage of justice’ ever witnessed, with over 700 sub-postmasters wrongfully convicted.

The Fight for Justice Continues

By 2019, the Post Office acknowledged the system’s flaws, leading to several convictions being overturned, including that of Graham. In response, the government offered compensation. However, the fight for justice is far from over, with hundreds of convictions still standing and neither the Post Office nor Fujitsu facing prosecution. The public inquiry into this scandal, that has upended the lives of so many innocent individuals, is set to conclude later this year.