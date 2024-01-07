en English
Horfield House with Renovation Potential Set for Auction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
Horfield House with Renovation Potential Set for Auction

A three-bedroom house in Horfield, a sought-after residential area near Gloucester Road, will be auctioned next month with a guide price of £325,000. This property, laden with potential for renovation, features eight rooms over two floors, including two reception rooms, a kitchen, two toilets/bathrooms, and three bedrooms.

Opportunity for Modernization

The house presents a significant opportunity for a buyer interested in refurbishing a classic home. The reception rooms, while fundamentally sound, could benefit from a fresh coat of paint and floor re-staining. The kitchen is in need of a complete overhaul, suggesting a blank canvas for the new homeowner to create a modern, efficient cooking space.

Room for Improvement Upstairs

The second floor, hosting three bedrooms and a bathroom, currently a wet room, also calls for updating. The potential for transforming these areas into elegant, comfortable living spaces is enormous, adding to the house’s appeal for potential bidders.

Outdoor Potential

Outside, the property boasts a large garden that could be transformed into a beautiful family space. Moreover, a sizable garage could be removed to pave way for two off-street parking spaces, a much-coveted feature in residential areas.

The auction is scheduled for 14th February, and Hollis and Morgan, the auctioneers, have expressed optimism for strong interest due to the house’s potential to be modernized and its desirable location. This property presents an exciting opportunity for buyers looking to breathe new life into a classic home.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

