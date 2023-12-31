en English
Honours System of the UK: A Century-Long Journey Towards Reform

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:24 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:30 am EST
Honours System of the UK: A Century-Long Journey Towards Reform

On a cold January day in 1917, amid the throes of the First World War, King George V made a monumental shift in the British honours system.

This moment marked a significant departure from the tradition of bestowing knighthoods solely based on loyalty, and instead acknowledged military personnel for their meritorious service.

This move was a response to the growing distaste for practices tainted by personal and political maneuvering, especially at a time of national crisis. The Times, in an appreciative editorial that year, echoed the public sentiment, lauding the new direction in awarding honours.

The Birth of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Moreover, 1917 witnessed the creation of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, a structured system of awards catering to non-combatants. This structure comprised of five ranks, ranging from Member to Knight/Dame Grand Cross.

This change in the honours system laid the foundation for the contemporary approach to acknowledging contributions to the nation. Yet, the perception of the honours system remains heavily influenced by its most famous recipients, despite the fact that a significant number of honourees are lesser-known individuals who have made substantial contributions across diverse fields.

Controversy Surrounding Honours List

Fast forward to today, and the British honours system is once again under scrutiny. The resignation honours list of Liz Truss, a prominent British politician, has been met with criticism for including donors to her leadership campaign and constituency activity, sparking debates about the integrity of the system.

This list, described as a ‘slap in the face to working people’ and ‘shameless’, has led to calls for an urgent reform of the honours system by institutions like the Electoral Reform Society.

Need for Reform

The list, which proposes a new peer for every day-and-a-half Truss was in office, has been criticized for rewarding failure. It includes recommendations for a range of honours for Truss’s colleagues and supporters, raising questions about the transparency and fairness of the honours system.

Critics argue that the House of Lords and the entire patronage system are outdated and in need of serious reform, echoing the sentiments of a century ago.

As we stand on the brink of a new year, the controversy surrounding the honours list serves as a stark reminder of the ever-evolving public sentiment towards systems of recognition and reward. While the British honours system has come a long way since King George V’s reforms, it’s clear that the journey towards a system that is truly representative, fair, and free from political maneuvering is far from over.

History Military United Kingdom
