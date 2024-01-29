Honor Magic V2: World's Thinnest Foldable, Launches in Europe and UK

The Honor Magic V2, the world's slimmest foldable smartphone, has made its debut in Europe and the UK after an initial launch in China in July 2023. Noted for its ultra-thin design, the device measures a mere 9.9mm thick when folded, making it the thinnest foldable on the market.

Design and Display Details

Designed with the user in mind, the Magic V2 features a 7.92-inch inner display and a 6.43-inch outer display, both boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. The inner screen also supports stylus input, enhancing the user's interaction with the device. Despite its slim profile, the Magic V2 doesn't compromise on power. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 16GB of RAM, ensuring seamless performance.

Camera and Battery Specs

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased with the Magic V2's triple-camera system, which comprises a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 20MP telephoto sensors. For selfie lovers, the device also includes two 16MP front-facing cameras. Along with these impressive specs, the Magic V2 houses a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring longevity.

Pricing and Availability

Coming to pricing, the Honor Magic V2 is priced at €1,999 in Europe, which is a premium compared to rivals like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, priced at €1,899 for the 256GB model. In the UK, the device is priced at £1,699.99. It's available in eye-catching purple and black color variants. Honor is also launching a special 'PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR' edition with enhanced aesthetics and an Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield. However, the price and release date for this variant are yet to be confirmed.