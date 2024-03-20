Honesty Redefines Music Boundaries: Genre-Less Collective Unveils 'WHERE R U' EP

George Mitchell's journey from musical ennui to innovative creation underscores the essence of Honesty, a collective breaking away from conventional band dynamics. Alongside Matt Peel, Josh Lewis, and Imi Holmes, Mitchell found a new creative path, one that veers away from their past in Leeds' band scene, including Eagulls, towards a collaborative and ego-less music-making process. Their latest endeavor, the 'WHERE R U' EP, heralds a novel approach to music, emphasizing fluidity in roles and a genre-less sound landscape.

From Disillusionment to Innovation

The formation of Honesty was an antidote to the members' collective disillusionment with the traditional band experience. This new project was birthed from a desire to explore music without the constraints of established roles or styles. Peel, a renowned producer and a pivotal figure in the collective, emphasizes this is not an Eagulls continuation but a fresh start. Their approach to music is highly collaborative, with each member bringing their unique background and vision, aiming to create an environment devoid of ego conflicts.

A Genre-less Soundscape

The 'WHERE R U' EP and the forthcoming album, slated for release in 2024, showcase Honesty's commitment to creating music that blurs the lines between genres. Their sound is a delicate balance between club vibes and introspective listening experiences, incorporating elements of experimental pop, R&B, shoegaze, trip-hop, and minimal electronic. Mitchell's disdain for the stagnation he sees in traditional guitar music drives the collective's exploration into more eclectic soundscapes. The inclusion of rapper Rarelyalways and a remix by electronic artist Hagop Tchaparian highlights their openness to diversify and collaborate beyond their core unit.

Visuals and Future Ambitions

Honesty's ambitious visual campaign, crafted with collaborators from Brockhampton's creative team, Uncanny, signifies their intent to meld visuals and music seamlessly. The collective views imagery as paramount to their artistic expression, aiming to present their work not just as music but as comprehensive art pieces. Signed to Partisan, Honesty is poised for a future that could well align with Mitchell's grand visions, transcending traditional band performances and recordings to possibly venture into production for other artists and broader creative collaborations.

Honesty's emergence as a genre-less collective not only challenges the norms of music creation but also serves as a beacon for artists seeking to redefine their creative boundaries. Their story is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration and innovation in the face of disillusionment, promising a fresh and exciting trajectory for music's future landscapes.