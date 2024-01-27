Holocaust Survivor Emphasizes Role of Education in Combating Ethnic Hatred

In a poignant reminder of the horrors of ethnic hatred, Dr. Martin Stern, a Holocaust survivor, stressed the crucial role of education in curbing such malevolence on Holocaust Memorial Day. His life, marked by the chilling experiences of Westerbork and Theresienstadt concentration camps, has been a testament to resilience and an urgent call for a better, more inclusive world.

From Survival to Advocacy

Dr. Stern was just five when he, along with his one-year-old sister Erica, were captured and relocated to the Westerbork concentration camp in the Netherlands. They were later moved to Theresienstadt in occupied Czechoslovakia. The siblings survived, but their parents were not as fortunate. Their father perished in Buchenwald, while their mother succumbed to complications during childbirth.

Post-war, Dr. Stern relocated to the United Kingdom in 1950 as a refugee, where he pursued education and ultimately became a physician. After retiring in 2002, he has been vocal in raising awareness about the Holocaust and other genocides, including the devastating 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

The Power of Early Education

Dr. Stern strongly advocates for early education to counter ethnic hatred. He believes that secondary school may be too late to alter pre-existing attitudes and hence, the need for age-appropriate educational programs for primary school children. These programs, he emphasizes, should avoid graphic imagery while still conveying the crucial message.

Holocaust Memorial Day: A Solemn Remembrance

Every year on January 27, various events take place across the United Kingdom to observe Holocaust Memorial Day. These include lighting six million candles on billboards as a tribute to the victims. The day serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of letting ethnic hatred run amok, and the significance of learning from history to foster a better future. Dr. Stern's experiences underscore the continued relevance of Holocaust education in tackling prejudice and forestalling future atrocities.