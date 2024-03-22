Hollywood's Fear of Offence Leads to 'Depoliticised' Villains, Says The Crown's Andy Harries

At the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, Andy Harries, the esteemed producer behind The Crown, voiced his concern over the trend of 'depoliticizing' antagonists in Hollywood and on major streaming platforms. He pinpointed the Idris Elba thriller Hijack and the sequel to Top Gun as prime examples where adversaries are intentionally left unnamed to avoid stirring controversy related to race or religion. This shift, according to Harries, signifies a broader reluctance to engage with politically sensitive material.

Shifting Sands: The Depoliticization of Drama

Harries elaborated on the evolution of TV drama into a realm where global corporations shy away from producing content that might incite religious, racial, or political controversy. He remarked on the absurdity of a storyline like Hijack's, where a plane's hijacking is driven by a plot to manipulate the stock market—an apolitical motive far removed from traditional narratives of terrorism or political strife. This trend, as Harries pointed out, is not limited to big-screen blockbusters but is increasingly evident in dramas produced by US streaming giants.

Local Stories in the Shadow of Global Giants

Furthermore, Harries expressed his worry about the sustainability of public broadcasters in the UK in the face of the streaming revolution. The shift of advertising revenue from traditional channels like ITV and Channel 4 to streaming platforms such as Amazon and Netflix, coupled with the BBC's licence fee struggles, has put immense pressure on drama budgets. Harries fears that this financial crunch might sideline shows that delve into quintessentially British stories and issues, citing the drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office as an example of content that could be at risk despite its critical acclaim and significant impact.

The Future of British Drama

Reflecting on the potential long-term consequences of these trends, Harries questioned whether seminal British dramas that address political and social issues head-on, such as Boys from the Blackstuff and Our Friends in the North, would find a place in today's market. He highlighted the importance of supporting public broadcasters to ensure that stories reflecting the nuances of British life continue to be told. Harries' comments cast a spotlight on the tension between creating globally palatable content and preserving the unique cultural and political narratives that define British drama.

As streaming services and Hollywood studios navigate the fine line between global appeal and cultural specificity, the debate over the 'depoliticization' of villains and narratives in drama underscores a broader conversation about the role of entertainment in reflecting and shaping societal values. Harries' insights prompt a reflection on the future of storytelling and the importance of maintaining a space for stories that challenge, question, and celebrate the unique aspects of British identity and experience.