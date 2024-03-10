Holly Willoughby, the beloved presenter known for her role on Dancing On Ice, took to social media this Mother's Day to share a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Linda, calling her an 'inspiration'. This personal moment comes amidst news of ITV's efforts to secure Willoughby for another season of the ice-skating competition show, reflecting the broadcaster's commitment to retaining her star power. Willoughby's career has been a significant journey, transitioning from children's TV to mainstream fame, with her presence on This Morning and Dancing On Ice cementing her as a household name. As she navigates these new contract negotiations, her affectionate Mother's Day post reminds fans of the personal side of the much-admired presenter.
Holly Willoughby Celebrates Mother's Day with Tribute to Mum Linda Amid New ITV Deal Talks
