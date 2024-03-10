Holly Willoughby Celebrates Mother's Day with Tribute to Mum Linda Amid New ITV Deal Talks

Holly Willoughby, the beloved presenter known for her role on Dancing On Ice, took to social media this Mother's Day to share a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Linda, calling her an 'inspiration'. This personal moment comes amidst news of ITV's efforts to secure Willoughby for another season of the ice-skating competition show, reflecting the broadcaster's commitment to retaining her star power. Willoughby's career has been a significant journey, transitioning from children's TV to mainstream fame, with her presence on This Morning and Dancing On Ice cementing her as a household name. As she navigates these new contract negotiations, her affectionate Mother's Day post reminds fans of the personal side of the much-admired presenter.