Hodgson Confirms New Signings Ready for Brighton Clash; Eze and Olise's Status Uncertain

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed the availability of new signings Adam Wharton and Daniel Munoz for the upcoming match against Brighton. The duo, joining from Blackburn Rovers and Genk respectively, have been regular players for their previous clubs, and are reported injury-free, placing them in line for selection.

Adam Wharton: A Promising Midfielder

Adam Wharton, the 19-year-old midfielder who transferred from Blackburn Rovers, has been a significant addition to Crystal Palace. Scouted by several top-flight clubs, Wharton enjoyed a breakthrough season at Blackburn, making 29 appearances, scoring two goals, and assisting three. His value has skyrocketed from €2.5m to €10m, ranking him as the sixth most valuable U21 player in the English Championship. Despite the high valuation, Crystal Palace has paid in excess to secure his versatile talent, expecting him to evolve into a complete box-to-box midfielder in the Premier League.

New Fullback: Daniel Munoz

Similarly, Daniel Munoz, a fullback who joined from Genk, is also set to bolster the team's defensive line. His consistent performances and injury-free status make him a valuable addition to the squad.

Awaiting Updates on Star Players

While the inclusion of the new signings brings optimism, concerns around the team's star players, Ebere Eze and Michael Olise, still linger. Eze is currently experiencing hamstring tightness, with scan results awaited to determine the extent of his injury. Meanwhile, Olise was recently pulled out of a game as a precautionary measure due to fatigue. Although it's anticipated that he will be fit for the weekend's game, Hodgson has refrained from providing a definitive confirmation on his availability.