Business

HMRC Urges Taxpayers to File Returns Ahead of January Deadline

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:33 am EST
HMRC Urges Taxpayers to File Returns Ahead of January Deadline

With the clock ticking towards the Self Assessment deadline, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is sending out a reminder to nearly 5.7 million customers yet to file their tax returns for the 2022 to 2023 tax year. The deadline for filing tax returns and settling any tax owed is 31st January 2024. As the date looms closer, HMRC has taken the initiative to provide a plethora of online resources to aid customers in their tax filing process. These include user-friendly video tutorials and a comprehensive range of support services available on GOV.UK.

The Convenience of Digital Tax Filing

Customers can now file their returns and pay their taxes online, a testament to HMRC’s commitment to a more efficient and modern tax system. In addition, the HMRC application serves as a secure and convenient platform for tax payment, a testament to the department’s commitment to digitization and customer convenience. For those unable to pay in full, HMRC has a solution – setting up an affordable payment plan called Time to Pay. This option is available for tax debts less than £30,000 and can be arranged online.

Penalties, Excuses, and Scams

HMRC is not rigid in its approach and is open to considering reasonable excuses for late filing. This could potentially help taxpayers avoid penalties associated with late tax returns and payments. It’s worth noting that these penalties can amount to 5% of the unpaid tax at various intervals, in addition to interest on late payments. Given the prevalence of online scams, taxpayers are advised to remain vigilant and never share their HMRC login details.

Extra Support and New Reporting Rules

To provide additional assistance during this period, HMRC has allocated extra resources for individuals with queries about Self Assessment via their helpline. The department emphasizes the importance of customers updating their personal details through the HMRC app or online. A significant change to note is that from 1st January 2024, online selling platforms are required to collect and report seller income to HMRC, with reports due by January 2025.

Business United Kingdom
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

