Historical Durham House on Market for £1.65 Million: A Blend of Old-World Charm and Modern Luxury

A piece of Durham’s historical tapestry, the majestic Durham House, is currently on the market for 1.65 million. A testimony to architectural finesse, this grand property, originally dating back to 1847, is nestled in the heart of Durham city centre. The house resides on Old Elvet street, a location that carries a prestigious reputation within the city, with the iconic Durham Cathedral in close proximity.

A Blend of History and Luxury

The property underwent an extensive renovation in 2002, a meticulous process that preserved the many original features that add to its charm. These include arched windows with decorative glass and a date etching on the original door’s headstone. Inside, the house welcomes visitors with a polished stone hallway leading to a kitchen complete with a central island and an adjoining sunroom. A snooker room flows into a living area distinguished by hardwood French windows that frame views of the riverbanks.

Interior and Exterior Highlights

The ground floor houses a study offering views of a private courtyard and the University playing fields across the street. The property spans three floors, with the main bedroom boasting a grand dressing room and bathroom. There is also a spacious ensuite bedroom and a feature bathroom fitted with a jacuzzi. Additional bedrooms and a south-facing living room occupy the second floor. The property exterior is equally impressive, comprising of four garages, a secure workshop and bike store, a large deck with raised seating, and a garden adorned with a summerhouse.

Future Possibilities

In addition to its current amenities, Durham House comes with indicative planning consent for the development of nine holiday lets. It is an opportunity for the prospective owner to further enhance the property’s value and versatility. Bradley Hall, the estate agents offering the property, refers to Durham House as a property that ‘encapsulates a perfect blend of old-world charm and modern luxury.’ They further emphasize the exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail that went into its restoration.