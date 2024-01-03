en English
Historical Building ‘The Talkhouse’ Faces Uncertain Future Amid Planning Dispute

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Historical Building 'The Talkhouse' Faces Uncertain Future Amid Planning Dispute

Historical building The Talkhouse, once known as the Mytton Arms and dating back to the 17th century, is at the center of a controversy following a rejected planning application submitted by owner Jacqueline Garratt. The application, which sought to convert the former pub/restaurant/bed and breakfast/self-catering holiday let into a residential dwelling, was denied by planning officer Natalie Hinds. The officer cited the loss of a community facility as a key reason for the rejection, in addition to a lack of evidence demonstrating the business’s economic unviability.

Unviability Claims and a Dwindling Community

Timothy Rogers, representing Ms. Garratt, contested the decision by arguing that the building’s use as a hospitality venue had been discontinued due to its unviability. He stated that local authorities had previously deemed planning permission unnecessary when the building’s use was changed to a bed-and-breakfast. Furthermore, Rogers highlighted the disappearance of several community services such as the station, shop, smithy, and bakery, citing an insufficient local population to sustain them.

Challenges Faced by the Hospitality Industry

Rogers underscored the struggles of the hospitality industry, including the harsh impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis. He provided a list of over 30 local hospitality businesses currently on the market for sale or rent as evidence of these challenges. In light of these circumstances, he questioned the logic behind advertising The Talkhouse as a pub/restaurant, especially considering that it has remained unused in such a capacity for over a decade.

Awaiting Final Comments

A final decision on the matter is yet to be reached, with final comments from all involved parties expected later this month. This case serves as a stark reminder of the struggles faced by community facilities and the hospitality industry, particularly in smaller communities. The fate of The Talkhouse, a building steeped in history, hangs in the balance as parties deliberate over its future use.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

