Historic Yorkshire Pub Breathes New Life After £600,000 Renovation

North Yorkshire's Green Tree Inn, a historic pub dating back to the 18th century, has been given a new lease of life after an extensive two-year renovation by Crazy Rabbit Inns. The Leeds-based luxury pubs group, under the stewardship of Yorkshire entrepreneur Collette Sunderland, poured an investment of £600,000 into the Grade II-listed building's refurbishment, including the replacement of its stone-tiled roof. This project marks a resurgence of the British pub scene, highlighting the demand for such establishments that offer high-quality food, drinks, and accommodations.

Reviving Tradition with a Touch of Luxury

The Green Tree Inn, nestled in the quaint village of Patrick Brompton, now boasts a 48-seat restaurant. The menu, crafted with emphasis on locally sourced ingredients, features dishes cooked in wood-fired ovens, capturing the authentic taste of the region. The inn also plans to introduce four guest rooms by Spring 2024, further enhancing its hospitality offerings and creating 15 new full and part-time jobs in the process.

With a vision to cater to a wide array of customers, the Green Tree Inn is setting its sights on local residents, shooting parties, and parents of Aysgarth School students. Alongside its food offerings, the pub takes pride in serving local ales from nearby breweries, ensuring each pint poured is a testament to Yorkshire's rich brewing history.

A Platform for Local Artistry

In a unique twist, the pub also doubles as a showcase for works by Yorkshire artists. This commitment to promoting local talent not only enriches the ambiance but also strengthens the connection between the inn and its community.

Collette Sunderland's Crazy Rabbit Inns, established in 2021, made its first acquisition with the Blue Lion Hotel at East Witton in 2022. The group is on a mission to expand its portfolio of luxury inns across Northern England. The revival of the Green Tree Inn marks a significant step in this journey, standing in stark contrast to the closure of numerous British pubs in recent years.