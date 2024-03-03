Historic Weymouth Seafront Building Set for Georgian Restoration

Plans are underway to restore a Grade 2 listed building, No 80, on Weymouth's Esplanade, to its original Georgian glory, potentially transforming part of it into a two-bedroom maisonette. The building, part of the Royal Terrace near the King's statue, is within the town's conservation area. Proposed changes aim to restore the building's front entrance, enhancing its historical aesthetic and benefiting the conservation area.

Reviving Georgian Elegance

An architect representing the owners outlined the proposal's intent to restore the Esplanade elevation to its Georgian appearance, emphasizing the significant advantages of such restoration. By reinstating the original elevated front door and removing the modern shop unit, the project seeks to respect the building's historical integrity and the surrounding conservation area. The shop's removal, described as showing "no respect for the original building," paves the way for new sash-style timber windows and a classical front door with fanlight, aiming to recapture the building's original charm.

Setting a Restoration Precedent

The agent for Boldhabit Ltd highlighted the building's unfortunate alteration in the last century for a ground-level shop, which led to the loss of several historic features. By drawing on the design and layout of adjacent unaltered properties, the project aims to restore No. 80's original appearance, enhancing the conservation area's aesthetic and setting a positive example for future private-funded restorations. This initiative aligns with the objectives of Weymouth Civic Society and has garnered support similar to a previous 2018 proposal, which was approved but not actualized within the designated timeframe.

Community Impact and Public Engagement

While the existing business, Premier Express, operates under an 'active' lease, the building's owner has assured that the tenants will not be displaced until the lease concludes, barring any desire from them to terminate the lease prematurely. Public comments on the restoration proposal are open until March 30th, inviting community input on a project that promises to respect Weymouth's cultural heritage and contribute to the restoration of the Georgian terrace's original beauty. This development not only represents an homage to the past but also underscores the community's role in preserving its historical landscape.

The proposed restoration of No. 80 on Weymouth's seafront encapsulates a collaborative effort to revive a piece of the town's Georgian heritage, underscoring the importance of historical preservation in contemporary urban development. As this project unfolds, it offers a glimpse into the potential for other historical structures to be similarly cherished and preserved, ensuring that the architectural and cultural identity of areas like Weymouth's conservation zone are maintained for future generations.