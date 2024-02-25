Historic West View House in Instow Hits the Market, Offering a Blend of Past and Potential

Imagine a house where every creak of the floorboards tells a story, where each room whispers secrets of times past. This is the reality for West View, a late-Victorian residence nestled in the heart of Instow, North Devon, that has just become available for purchase. Built in 1896, this four-bedroom gem, cherished within the same family for generations, now seeks a new custodian. With an asking price of over £675,000, it presents a unique opportunity to blend historical charm with modern convenience.

Advertisment

A Legacy Preserved

West View stands as a testament to the enduring allure of Victorian architecture, with its intricate designs and robust structures. The original owners, the grandparents of the current vendor, envisioned a home that would stand the test of time, and their vision has been realized. Throughout its life, the house has seen minimal changes, preserving its historical integrity. However, the passage of time has made its mark, and the property now requires general updating to meet contemporary living standards. It boasts original features such as gas central heating, sitting and dining rooms with fireplaces, a kitchen, and breakfast room, hinting at the potential for a stunning transformation.

Potential Unlocked

Advertisment

Beyond the main residence, West View offers additional treasures waiting to be uncovered. The property features a range of outbuildings, presenting an opportunity for conversion into holiday lets or ancillary accommodation, subject to planning permission. This prospect is especially tantalizing considering the growing interest in Devon as a holiday destination. The expansive walled 'secret garden' provides a private oasis or potential development space, adding to the allure of this unique property. With glimpses of the estuary from two of the bedrooms, the charm of West View is undeniable.

A Community Enriched

Instow itself plays a crucial role in the appeal of West View. Known for its sandy beach, yacht club, and quaint village amenities, it epitomizes the idyllic English coastal lifestyle. The potential for West View to serve as a family home or a holiday retreat is enhanced by its location in this vibrant community. The sale of the property through an informal tender/sealed bids process, with a deadline set for noon on Friday, April 19, 2024, adds an element of anticipation for prospective buyers dreaming of owning a slice of Devon's history.

In the balance between preserving the past and embracing the future, West View offers a canvas on which new owners can paint their legacy. Its sale marks the end of an era for one family but represents a beginning for another. As the community of Instow looks on, the story of West View is poised to enter its next chapter, blending the lines between history, home, and potential.