Business

Historic Victorian Pub in Llandudno Up for Sale with Residential Conversion Plans

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Historic Victorian Pub in Llandudno Up for Sale with Residential Conversion Plans

The Nevill, a historic Victorian pub in the heart of Llandudno, North Wales, is on the open market, carrying a substantial price tag of 1.5 million. This three-story property, which has been a testament to the town’s social life, stands opposite the train station, offering potential buyers an attractive location.

A New Chapter Beckons

The Nevill has been granted planning consent to undergo a significant transformation into a residential complex. If realized, the plans will see the existing structure converted into flats, and an additional building erected, housing a total of 20 apartments. This opportunity presents a fresh chapter for the establishment that has been operating as a successful pub.

(Read Also: UK Retailers Advocate for Enhanced Protections Amid Rising Crimes)

Current State and Potential

At present, the Nevill, apart from its twin bars, includes a games room, toilets, and a commercial kitchen. It also houses three separate apartments and additional rooms on the upper floors that require renovation. The property extends over three levels, with a sizeable cellar and attic rooms. An adjoining plot offers ample off-road parking, adding to the property’s appeal.

(Read Also: Dalata Hotel Group Discloses Share Capital: Implications for Shareholders and Company Outlook)

The Road to Transformation

The go-ahead for this potential redevelopment came in 2019, despite planning officers recommending otherwise. This decision was made, acknowledging the challenges faced by large pubs and recognizing the need for change. Local councillor Andrew Hinchliff was among those who understood the situation and supported the decision.

Interested parties looking to seize this opportunity are directed to contact Rightmove’s commercial department for more information on the Nevill and its potential to shape Llandudno’s residential landscape.

Business United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

