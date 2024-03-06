Historic Victorian-Era Coop Building in Staveley Hits Market, Blends Business with Residence

A unique piece of history is now available for purchase in the Lake District's charming village of Staveley. A former Coop store, dating back to the Victorian era, combines retail and hospitality opportunities on its ground floor with a three-bedroom residence above, making it an attractive proposition for a wide array of buyers. Priced at £750,000, this property not only offers a glimpse into the past but also promises a versatile future.

A Glimpse into History

Built in 1885, during the height of the Cooperative Movement, the building at 27-29 Main Street served the community until its closure in 1978. Since then, it has remained in private hands. The preservation efforts have kept the original exterior intact while extending the ground floor to accommodate over 1600 sq. ft. of retail and café space.

An annex extension was also planned, adding to the property's appeal. The first-floor apartment, originally intended for the Coop manager, includes three bedrooms, a spacious living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom, presenting a perfect opportunity for an owner-occupier or for generating rental income.

Location and Potential

Strategically located between Kendal and Windermere, close to the M6, the property benefits from its proximity to the heart of the Lake District. Staveley itself is a bustling community, offering a range of amenities and served by the Windermere railway line, ensuring connectivity to broader destinations. Colin Tomlinson of H&H Land & Estates highlights the property's potential, noting its appeal to a broad spectrum of buyers interested in making a home or capitalizing on the business opportunities presented by the village's attractions and location.

Investment Opportunity

Offered freehold, the property represents a rare investment chance in a sought-after area. Its dual-purpose nature allows for an array of business ventures on the ground floor, while the residential space above offers personal living space or further revenue through rent or holiday letting. Interested parties are encouraged to contact H&H Land & Estates' Kendal office for viewings, signaling a unique opportunity to own a piece of history with immense future potential.

As the sale of this historic Victorian-era Coop building in Staveley progresses, the new owners will find themselves custodians of a property that bridges history with modern-day opportunities. Its unique combination of residential and commercial space, along with its prime Lake District location, positions it as a highly desirable asset. The future of this property is as promising as its illustrious past, offering a blend of heritage, convenience, and potential that is rare in today's market.