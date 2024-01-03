en English
Historic ‘The Old Barn’ Approved for Contemporary Modern Conversion

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
Historic 'The Old Barn' Approved for Contemporary Modern Conversion

The Ribble Valley Borough Council has given the green light to proposals for the transformation of The Old Barn, located in Malt Kiln Brow, Chipping, into a contemporary residential dwelling. The plans, submitted by Michelle Platt, aim to marry modern living with the rustic charm of the barn while preserving its external aesthetics.

A Harmonious Blend of Old and New

The project is designed with a conscious effort to retain significant elements of the barn’s original character. These include large doors, internal walls, and the ‘Queen post’ trusses—an architectural feature common in traditional barns. The design and access statement emphasizes the intention to maintain harmony with the surrounding environment by using materials that blend seamlessly.

Rear Modification and Extensions

To accommodate the needs of modern living, the plans include the demolition of an existing structure at the barn’s rear. This will pave the way for an open living area, kitchen, and garden room. Additionally, the renovation will involve two outrigger type extensions, forming two independent gables. These extensions are designed not just to add space, but also to introduce natural light into the barn’s deep floor plan.

Exterior Construction and Conditions

The approved plans indicate that the barn’s exterior will be constructed using red sandstone, with dressed stone for openings and repurposed existing slate where possible. However, the council’s approval does come with strings attached. One of the key conditions is a three-year time limit within which the development must commence. Interested parties can view the full plans on the council’s planning website.

United Kingdom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

