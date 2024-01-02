en English
Business

Historic Swan Inn Set to Reopen After Extensive Refurbishment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Historic Swan Inn Set to Reopen After Extensive Refurbishment

On January 5, the Swan Inn, a Grade II listed real ale pub on Gospel End Street, prepares to fling open its doors after almost a year’s hiatus. The Red Pub Company, having acquired the pub from the Stonegate Pub Company last July for a sum of 255,000, has invested an additional 70,000 in a substantial refit.

Focus on Ground Floor Renovation

The refurbishment has been concentrated on the ground floor, with the upstairs yet to receive a similar revamp. The upstairs area houses nine rooms that are destined to be part of an Airbnb enterprise, thus adding another dimension to the pub’s traditional business model. The director of the Red Pub Company, Paul Jones, had initially aimed to reopen the pub before Christmas, but unforeseen delays pushed the date to the New Year.

A New Avatar

The Swan Inn, having undergone an extensive makeover, now boasts a main bar, a snug, and an expansive blueprint for indoor and outdoor music. An outdoor bar will supplement these attractions, providing patrons with a multitude of options to choose from. The newly refurbished pub will maintain a closing time of 12 midnight throughout the week, ensuring locals and tourists alike can enjoy their evenings in the historic establishment.

Adding to the Red Pub Company’s Portfolio

With this reopening, the Red Pub Company adds another feather to its cap, marking the 18th establishment under its banner and the 10th specializing in real ale. Situated opposite All Saints Parish Church, the Swan Inn perfectly complements the local historical ambiance, offering a unique blend of history and hospitality. The reopening is highly anticipated, with locals and tourists eagerly awaiting the chance to experience the refurbished charm of the Swan Inn once more.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

