Historic Steam Locomotive ‘Pendennis Castle’ to Visit East Lancashire Railway

The East Lancashire Railway (ELR) is all set to host the historic steam locomotive 4079 ‘Pendennis Castle’, marking a significant event in railway history. Celebrating its centenary, the locomotive, originally built for the Great Western Railway, stands as a testament to the evolution of railway technology and the enduring romance of steam-powered travel.

Pendennis Castle’s Notable History

The ‘Pendennis Castle’, known for its impressive performance in speed and efficiency, carries a rich legacy. It has the distinction of working alongside the ‘Flying Scotsman’ in Australia, another legendary locomotive. Currently based at the Didcot Railway Centre, its rare visit to ELR provides an exclusive chance for railway enthusiasts to experience rides behind this celebrated engine.

A Unique Dining Experience

Adding to the allure of the locomotive’s visit, ‘Pendennis Castle’ will be pulling the ‘Dining with Distinction’ trains. These special events offer guests an unparalleled dining experience on select dates. The Red Rose dining on April 13, a Murder Mystery on April 20, and a Premium Night on April 27, promise an unforgettable journey marked by culinary delights and the gentle rhythm of a steam engine.

Enthusiasm for the Event

Mike Kelly, the chairman of ELR, voiced his excitement about the event. He stressed its importance for train lovers and the unique experience of dining on a train pulled by such an iconic locomotive. The specific dates for Pendennis Castle’s visit to ELR are April 10-14, 20, 21, and 27-28. More details are available on the ELR website, promising a treat for railway aficionados across the globe.