Historic Steam Locomotive 70000 Britannia Gears Up for Mainline Test Run

The iconic steam locomotive, 70000 Britannia, is set to make a significant test run on the mainline this coming Monday, 22nd January 2024. The historic journey, starting from Crewe HS and concluding at Coton Hill TC, is expected to be a spectacle for rail enthusiasts and historians alike.

Route Overview

Britannia's test run will commence from Crewe HS at 09:33, passing through a myriad of stations, including Chester, Wrexham General, and Shrewsbury. After a necessary servicing stop, the locomotive will continue its journey through Wellington (Shropshire), Penkridge, Stafford, and finally back to Crewe. This schedule could, however, be subject to changes or cancellations at short notice.

Engaging the Rail Enthusiast Community

Rail enthusiasts have the unique opportunity to track the progress of the locomotive's test run through timetables available online. Furthermore, RailAdvent Plus members will receive updates on Britannia's schedule through the Station News And Tours page. The community is also encouraged to share their photos and experiences by joining LocoStop, a railway community platform that fosters engagement and shared passion for the railways.

Emphasizing Safety

As this historic event unfolds, spectators are reminded to respect the dangers associated with the railway. Trespassing is strongly discouraged, with the public urged to stay in designated access areas to view the locomotive. This measure not only ensures the safety of the spectators but also the smooth operation of the test run.