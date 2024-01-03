Historic Royal Oak Pub in Wrexham Seeks Permission for Re-roofing

A planning application for the re-roofing of The Royal Oak pub, a significant grade II listed building located in the heart of Wrexham, has been submitted to Wrexham Council. The official name of the building, as per the listing, is The Embassy Public House. Joules, the entity in charge of the building, has reported the necessity of this action due to the deteriorating condition of the roof.

Preserving Heritage Through Repair

It has been observed that while the slates on the roof maintain their integrity, they have become unsecured and have slipped. This issue has led to water ingress, threatening the structural stability of the building. If left unaddressed, this may lead to irreparable damage to the historical structure. According to the planning documents, the re-roofing is a critical measure required to preserve the building’s integrity over time.

Financial Support from Wrexham Council

Wrexham Council, recognising the importance of maintaining the town’s historical architecture, is providing a financial grant to support the required roofing works. This move reinforces the council’s commitment to preserving the town’s heritage and ensuring the longevity of its historical sites.

Other Refurbishments in News

In a similar vein, a Grade II listed substation located in Northlight Parade, Brierfield is slated for refurbishment. The initial plan for a gin bar and distillery has been replaced with a proposal for a new coffee shop. Meanwhile, The New Leathern Bottle, a former country pub, has been approved for renovation into a family home. The building, also grade two listed, has been closed since September 2020. The government’s planning inspectorate deemed it no longer viable as a pub, leading to the decision to convert it into a residential property. Both these refurbishments, like the re-roofing of The Royal Oak pub, echo the wider trend of preserving architectural heritage while adapting to present needs.

