Historic Royal Hospital in Wolverhampton Morphs into Affordable Homes for Over 55s

The iconic and historic structure of the former Royal Hospital in Wolverhampton, a Grade II listed edifice that has been standing since 1848, is being reinvented. The hospital, which has been closed since 1997, is undergoing a transformation into a complex of ‘wellbeing apartments’ specifically designed for individuals over 55. This noteworthy venture is being carried out in a bid to both preserve the building’s historical significance and cater to a pressing need for affordable housing in the area.

Preserving History, Fostering Community

Walsall Housing Group (whg) and developer Jessup have forged a collaborative partnership to breathe new life into the hallmark building. Together, they aim to create a total of 192 new affordable homes. These homes will not only be housed within the hospital building but will also extend to the surrounding land. The plan includes the construction of 38 one and two-bedroom apartments within the hospital’s original structure and an additional 123 homes for affordable rent. Furthermore, 31 homes will be designated for shared ownership, constructed on adjacent land.

A Ghostly Interior Awaits Transformation

The hospital, renowned for its vast three-storey design and 80 original beds, has remained largely unseen for nearly three decades. Its ‘ghostly’ interior includes features such as its former chapel with stained glass windows, long corridors, a dark morgue, and empty wards. The restoration project aims to respect and preserve these historic elements while adapting the building to serve its new purpose.

Key Partnership Enables Regeneration

Rebecca Bennett Casserly, whg’s corporate director of development, emphasized the value of revitalizing the building. She sees this project as an opportunity to foster a thriving multi-generational community. The partnership with Jessup has been instrumental in this venture, as they initially secured the site from whg Homes England, thereby enabling the physical regeneration to commence.