en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Historic Rose & Crown Pub and Attached Thatched Cottage for Sale in Cambridgeshire

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Historic Rose & Crown Pub and Attached Thatched Cottage for Sale in Cambridgeshire

The doors of the historic Rose & Crown, a Grade II listed pub nestled in the heart of Histon, Cambridgeshire, are set to swing open to new proprietors. This beloved local watering hole, known for its cozy ambiance and traditional charm, is currently up for sale. Everard Cole Ltd, the real estate firm handling the transaction, has set a guide price of over £485,000 for the property.

A Piece of History on the Market

The sale is not merely confined to the pub alone. Included in the package is a quaint thatched cottage attached to the main edifice, enhancing the allure of this offering. The pub interior boasts a central wooden bar, designed to accommodate around 60 patrons, along with separate male and female facilities, and a commercial trade kitchen. The living quarters located upstairs comprise a bedroom, a lounge, and a bathroom, offering potential owners a comfortable living space within the premises.

Additional Features and Amenities

The attached thatched cottage presents prospective buyers with additional living space featuring a lounge, kitchen, and bathroom on the ground floor. The upper level, currently in its original state, holds potential for conversion into a second bedroom, subject to necessary modifications. The property also offers a car park with capacity for 12 vehicles and two separate outbuildings, one housing a cellar and the other functioning as a garden bar, adding a touch of rustic charm to this historical establishment.

Set for a Fresh Start

The Rose & Crown is receiving a minor facelift with ongoing repairs due to a recent water leak. These works are anticipated to be completed before the finalization of the sale, ensuring that the new owners can step into a property that is in top-notch condition. The listing on Rightmove describes the pub as being in a ‘sought after Cambs village location,’ making it an attractive investment in a desirable area of Cambridgeshire.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
Nana Kwame Bediako Unveils Himself as the Force Behind the 'New Force' Campaign
In a significant development, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has revealed himself as the person behind the enigmatic New Force campaign. This disclosure comes on the heels of a wave of public interest in the movement and has the potential to shape its trajectory. Bediako, a figure of prominence,
Nana Kwame Bediako Unveils Himself as the Force Behind the 'New Force' Campaign
Zee Enterprises Stock Stumbles Amid Merger Uncertainty; Other Indian Companies Make Strategic Moves
29 mins ago
Zee Enterprises Stock Stumbles Amid Merger Uncertainty; Other Indian Companies Make Strategic Moves
Woolworths WCafés Going Cashless: A Move Towards Efficiency or Exclusion?
30 mins ago
Woolworths WCafés Going Cashless: A Move Towards Efficiency or Exclusion?
U.S. Steel's Historic Deal with Nippon: Preserving American Manufacturing Heritage
9 mins ago
U.S. Steel's Historic Deal with Nippon: Preserving American Manufacturing Heritage
Mrs Bectors Outperforms Britannia in Sales Growth: A New Era in India's Food Industry
19 mins ago
Mrs Bectors Outperforms Britannia in Sales Growth: A New Era in India's Food Industry
Fitness First Faces Challenge Attracting Members Amid Home Working Trend
26 mins ago
Fitness First Faces Challenge Attracting Members Amid Home Working Trend
Latest Headlines
World News
PTI Founder Confesses: The Economist Article Revealed as AI-Generated!
5 mins
PTI Founder Confesses: The Economist Article Revealed as AI-Generated!
Unity and Compassion Mark Commons Debate on Post Office Scandal
11 mins
Unity and Compassion Mark Commons Debate on Post Office Scandal
Karachi Braces for Dry Weather and Chilly Nights: Meteorological Update
11 mins
Karachi Braces for Dry Weather and Chilly Nights: Meteorological Update
Uganda's Katakwi District Achieves 75.8% Safe Water Access: A Milestone in Community Welfare
12 mins
Uganda's Katakwi District Achieves 75.8% Safe Water Access: A Milestone in Community Welfare
British High Commissioner Jane Marriott Engages in Diplomatic Talks with Nawaz Sharif in Lahore
16 mins
British High Commissioner Jane Marriott Engages in Diplomatic Talks with Nawaz Sharif in Lahore
Andhra Pradesh's Three Capitals Plan Stalled by Indian Supreme Court
19 mins
Andhra Pradesh's Three Capitals Plan Stalled by Indian Supreme Court
Telangana Chief Minister Forms Cabinet Sub-Committee to Implement Assembly Election Guarantees
19 mins
Telangana Chief Minister Forms Cabinet Sub-Committee to Implement Assembly Election Guarantees
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Exposes Imran Khan's Alleged Deception on Cypher Issue
22 mins
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Exposes Imran Khan's Alleged Deception on Cypher Issue
Bilawal Bhutto Questions Nawaz Sharif's Confidence for Premiership as Election Campaign Heats Up
23 mins
Bilawal Bhutto Questions Nawaz Sharif's Confidence for Premiership as Election Campaign Heats Up
NICE Rapid Enhances Liquid Silicone Rubber Molding Services and Undergoes Comprehensive Transformation
46 mins
NICE Rapid Enhances Liquid Silicone Rubber Molding Services and Undergoes Comprehensive Transformation
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Celebrates 40th Birthday Amid State Media Silence
1 hour
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Celebrates 40th Birthday Amid State Media Silence
Clinton and Newsom's Mexican Getaway Amidst Epstein Document Release
2 hours
Clinton and Newsom's Mexican Getaway Amidst Epstein Document Release
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
4 hours
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Tragic Death of Toddler Jessi-Jean MacLennan: A Case of Missed Diagnosis
5 hours
Tragic Death of Toddler Jessi-Jean MacLennan: A Case of Missed Diagnosis
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
6 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
6 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
6 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
6 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app