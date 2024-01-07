Historic Rose & Crown Pub and Attached Thatched Cottage for Sale in Cambridgeshire

The doors of the historic Rose & Crown, a Grade II listed pub nestled in the heart of Histon, Cambridgeshire, are set to swing open to new proprietors. This beloved local watering hole, known for its cozy ambiance and traditional charm, is currently up for sale. Everard Cole Ltd, the real estate firm handling the transaction, has set a guide price of over £485,000 for the property.

A Piece of History on the Market

The sale is not merely confined to the pub alone. Included in the package is a quaint thatched cottage attached to the main edifice, enhancing the allure of this offering. The pub interior boasts a central wooden bar, designed to accommodate around 60 patrons, along with separate male and female facilities, and a commercial trade kitchen. The living quarters located upstairs comprise a bedroom, a lounge, and a bathroom, offering potential owners a comfortable living space within the premises.

Additional Features and Amenities

The attached thatched cottage presents prospective buyers with additional living space featuring a lounge, kitchen, and bathroom on the ground floor. The upper level, currently in its original state, holds potential for conversion into a second bedroom, subject to necessary modifications. The property also offers a car park with capacity for 12 vehicles and two separate outbuildings, one housing a cellar and the other functioning as a garden bar, adding a touch of rustic charm to this historical establishment.

Set for a Fresh Start

The Rose & Crown is receiving a minor facelift with ongoing repairs due to a recent water leak. These works are anticipated to be completed before the finalization of the sale, ensuring that the new owners can step into a property that is in top-notch condition. The listing on Rightmove describes the pub as being in a ‘sought after Cambs village location,’ making it an attractive investment in a desirable area of Cambridgeshire.