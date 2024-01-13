en English
Travel & Tourism

Historic Old War Office Transforms into Raffles London: A Blend of History and Luxury

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Historic Old War Office Transforms into Raffles London: A Blend of History and Luxury

The historic Old War Office in Whitehall, London, once the nerve center of Britain’s military decisions and the workplace of Winston Churchill, has undergone a remarkable transformation. It has been meticulously renovated into Raffles London, marking the Singaporean hotel brand’s first European location. This shift from a revered military headquarters to a luxury destination underscores a significant change in the building’s role and character.

Preserving History While Embracing Luxury

The eight-year renovation process was respectful of the building’s Grade II listed Edwardian Baroque architecture. The hotel now boasts 120 suites and rooms, including five heritage suites that once served as offices of notable political and military figures, and eight corner suites named in honor of distinguished women and female spies. The renovation, helmed by EPR Architects, skillfully preserved original features like the Italian marble imperial staircase and a grand lobby adorned with a double-tier chandelier. A replica of Churchill’s office, now a suite, maintains the historical essence of the space.

A New Era for the Old War Office

The redevelopment, costing 1.4 billion GBP, has expanded the building’s area by over a third. It has introduced a ballroom, a 65-foot swimming pool, and a Guerlain spa. The hotel is also positioning itself as a culinary hub for the city with nine new restaurants, three of which will be helmed by Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco.

A New Chapter for the Historic Building

The transformation of this historic site into Raffles London aligns with the building’s new ownership under the Hinduja Group, which bought a 250-year lease from the Ministry of Defense in 2016. The Old War Office, now Raffles London, straddles two worlds – a cherished past and a promising future, representing a perfect blend of British history and international luxury.

United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

