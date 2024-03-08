Historic Newhaven Pub to Reopen: Harvey's Brewery Seeks Landlord for The Bridge Inn Revival

Harvey's Brewery announces the start of a significant restoration project aimed at reviving The Bridge Inn, a historic pub at the heart of Newhaven, closed for over a decade. This 14-week endeavor seeks to transform the Grade II listed building into a vibrant community hub, while also initiating a search for a dedicated landlord to lead this exciting new chapter.

A Rich Historical Tapestry

The Bridge Inn's storied past as an 18th-century Georgian home, which notably provided refuge to King Louis Philippe of France and Queen Marie Amelie after their escape from the French revolution, underscores the pub's cultural and historical significance. "We are thrilled to embark on this journey to revitalise The Bridge Inn," said Stevie Riggs, the estate coordinator at Harvey's Brewery, highlighting the project's aim to foster a sense of community and hospitality within Newhaven.

Purchased by Harvey's in 2013, The Bridge Inn required urgent structural repairs to reestablish its former glory. Following the approval of plans to convert the top floor into a flat while maintaining the pub's traditional charm on the ground floor, the brewery has made significant progress. The addition of an outdoor seating area is also anticipated, further enhancing the pub's appeal and functionality as a local landmark.