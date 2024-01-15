en English
Historic New Oxford Pub to Undergo Victorian-Era Revamp

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
The New Oxford, a historic pub nestled in Bexley Square, Salford, is bracing itself for a significant facelift. The iconic watering hole, known for its warm atmosphere and top-tier selection of ales, is slated to close its doors on January 22nd for a comprehensive renovation. This ambitious project, backed by a substantial investment, is aimed at reviving the pub’s Victorian-era allure and is expected to reach completion within a brief span of three weeks.

Rekindling the Victorian Aesthetics

The New Oxford’s transformation will see it revert to its 19th-century aesthetics, showcasing Victorian features that promise to transport patrons back in time. These include old copper counters, traditional shutter blinds, and a nod to Victorian sanitary facilities with toilets equipped with pull down chains. However, the refurbishment isn’t solely focused on the architectural aspect.

Enhanced Offerings and Extended Space

Patrons of the New Oxford can look forward to an improvement in the pub’s offerings. A crucial part of the renovation involves enhancing the selection of Belgian beers and specialist craft ales, thereby reaffirming the establishment’s commitment to providing a broad, quality range of beverages. In addition, the pub will also sport an extended back room, providing more space for its beloved customers.

Landlord’s Vision and the Pub’s Cultural Significance

Tim Flynn, the landlord since 2007, has been the driving force behind this major overhaul. His vision is to breathe life into a grand old-fashioned English boozer that seamlessly blends historical authenticity with modern comforts. The New Oxford holds considerable cultural value, its roots tracing back to the 1860s. Its cinematic claim to fame includes an appearance in the 1941 film ‘Love on the Dole’. The pub’s reputation as a top-notch establishment was further cemented when it was named Greater Manchester’s Pub of the Year in 2007 by the Campaign for Real Ale.

The refurbishment has sparked a wave of anticipation among patrons, who are keenly awaiting the unveiling of the transformed traditional English bar. The reopening is conveniently scheduled just in time for Valentine’s Day, making it the perfect venue for a romantic pint amid a setting that exudes historical charm.

