Historic Milestone: The First Female Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show

The Great Yorkshire Show (GYS), England's premier agricultural event, prepares for a historic transition as Rachel Coates, a dairy farmer from Shipley, West Yorkshire, is announced to be the first female Show Director. Coates will succeed Charles Mills, who has admirably served the position since 2016, with the handover set to occur post the 165th edition of the show scheduled for July this year.

Rachel Coates: A Vision for the Future

Coates' appointment is not only a milestone for gender equality but also a promise of continued growth and innovation for GYS. Having been an attendee since she was 18, Coates brings not only passion but a deep understanding of the show's heritage and importance to the farming community. Her aim is to bridge the gap between generations, attracting younger crowds to ensure the show remains vibrant and relevant in changing times.

Not Just a Director, But a Farmer

Coates, who has been part of the GYS cattle committee for several years, brings first-hand farming experience to the role. She hails from a family that has achieved notable success in dairy cattle showing at the event, a testament to her intimate understanding of the livestock sector and the show's core values. Her diverse background, bridging advertising, retail, education, and agriculture, uniquely equips her to carry forward the GYS's mission while broadening its appeal.

Delight and Support

Allister Nixon, CEO of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS), has expressed profound delight over Coates' appointment. Following a thorough interview and selection process, Nixon is confident that Coates' leadership will be instrumental in steering GYS into the future. The YAS, a charitable organization, hosts the GYS with the aim of promoting and supporting rural Yorkshire through initiatives in health care, business, education, and scientific research.