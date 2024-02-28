Historic Merger: Merchant Taylors' Schools United as Co-Educational Institution from 2025

In a groundbreaking development, Merchant Taylors' boys' and girls' senior schools in Crosby will unify to form a single co-educational institution, Merchant Taylors' Schools, commencing September 2025. This strategic move, spearheaded by Dr. Michael Alderson and the board of governors, including chair Philip Marshall KC, aims to enhance academic excellence, equalize opportunities for all students, and streamline operational efficiency.

Major Investments and Site Renovations

Significant investments have already been allocated to upgrade existing facilities and resources in anticipation of the merger. Over £1m has been invested in the Stanfield Prep School site and an additional £2.5m in the Sports Grounds at Hall Rd. Furthermore, a substantial investment exceeding £5m is currently underway to refurbish the Harrison site, with plans to invest another £5m over the next five years. These investments underscore the school's commitment to providing top-tier educational and co-curricular facilities for its future co-educational community.

Community Collaboration and Transition Planning

To ensure a smooth transition, the school has initiated a community-wide collaboration inviting staff, pupils, and stakeholders to contribute to the planning process. This inclusive approach aims to address the specific needs of both boys and girls through facility enhancements, curriculum adjustments, and additional support mechanisms. The school's leadership is dedicated to retaining the strengths of both the girls' and boys' schools while adapting to meet the evolving needs of its community.

Preserving Legacy While Embracing Change

Dr. Alderson emphasizes the school's determination to uphold the legacy of both the girls' and boys' schools, ensuring that the new co-educational institution, Merchant Taylors' Schools, reflects the best version of its historical ethos while serving the contemporary needs of its community. This merger represents not just a unification of two schools, but a forward-looking step in providing an inclusive, dynamic, and enriching educational environment for all students.

The decision to merge into a co-educational institution marks a significant milestone in the school's 400-year history, reflecting a commitment to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing educational landscape. As Merchant Taylors' Schools look towards a bright and inclusive future, this historic merger promises to enhance the educational experience for generations to come, fostering a community of learners equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century.