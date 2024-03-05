Historic Logan Estate in Scotland Hits Market for £10m, Offering Baron Title and Sprawling Grounds

For the first time in over two decades, the historic Logan Estate, nestled along the scenic Scottish coast in Wigtownshire and dating back to 1702, is on sale for nearly £10 million. This prestigious property, centered around the category A-listed Logan House in Queen Anne style, not only promises a luxurious living space with nine bedrooms and three reception rooms but also offers a chance to inherit an ancient Barony title. The estate encompasses a breathtaking 17 acres of woodland, gardens filled with exotic plants, and a private loch, making it a quintessential retreat for those aspiring to live the life of a Scottish Laird.

Rich Heritage and Luxurious Amenities

Logan Estate's historical significance is matched by its luxurious amenities that cater to a lavish lifestyle. From grand fireplaces and a majestic curved staircase to extensive gardens boasting rhododendrons, azaleas, and plants from across the globe, the estate offers both comfort and splendor. The residence is set within a Regional Scenic Area, providing unparalleled views of Northern Ireland and the Machars peninsula. The property's rich heritage and opulent features make it a unique find in today's real estate market.

Outdoor Pursuits and Conservation Efforts

Prospective owners will not only enjoy the estate's grandeur but also the diverse outdoor activities it offers. With Logan Loch at its heart, the estate provides opportunities for duck flighting and wildfowling. For those interested in game management and conservation, roe buck stalking is available between April and October. The current owners have focused on driven pheasant shooting, catering to an established client base, while the salmon netting rights in Luce Bay present an opportunity for aquatic sports and conservation, despite not being exercised recently.

A New Chapter Awaits

On the market for offers over £9.5 million, the estate is being sold by Savills, marking an opportunity for a new owner to continue the legacy of this remarkable property. The sale includes not just the stately home and its grounds but also a lifestyle steeped in history and tradition. As the new baron or baroness, the buyer will have the chance to embrace the heritage of the Scottish aristocracy while enjoying modern luxuries and the natural beauty of the estate's surroundings.

As Logan Estate prepares to welcome its new owner, it stands as a testament to Scotland's rich history and the enduring appeal of its landscapes and heritage. The purchase of this estate is not merely a real estate transaction; it is an entry into a storied lineage and a commitment to preserving one of Scotland's most treasured estates. With its blend of historical significance, natural beauty, and luxurious amenities, Logan Estate offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Scotland's heritage.