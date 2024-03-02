Historic John Barleycorn Pub near Thames up for Sale at £750,000, Boasts Ensuite B&B Rooms

After closing its doors, the John Barleycorn, a historic pub located near the River Thames in Goring, is now on the market with a £750,000 price tag. This 18th-century tavern-style village pub, known for its charming character, low ceilings, and old beams, has been a beloved spot for both locals and tourists. Its prime location near the village center and the Thames Path has made it a popular destination, drawing visitors with its sunny beer garden and cozy bar equipped with a fireplace.

Key Features and Attractions

The ground floor of the John Barleycorn hosts two main bar and seating areas, a kitchen, toilet facilities, and various storage spaces. One of the pub's unique selling points is its three ensuite rooms, which have been utilized for bed and breakfast services, adding a lucrative stream of income to the establishment. Additionally, there's a function or storoom and private landlord's accommodation, ensuring that new owners have everything they need to maintain or even expand the pub's offerings. The property also includes an enclosed beer garden, an outbuilding for storage, and off-street parking for three cars.

Location and Community Impact

Goring is celebrated for its outstanding natural beauty, nestled on the banks of the River Thames. The village's strong community vibe, combined with its excellent rail links to Oxford, Reading, and London Paddington, makes it an attractive place for both residents and visitors. The sale of the John Barleycorn marks a significant moment for the community, as the pub has been a central social hub, reflecting the village's rich history and culture. The new owners will have the opportunity to rejuvenate this historic establishment and continue its legacy as a gathering place for locals and tourists alike.

Future Prospects and Potential

Being a Grade II listed property, the John Barleycorn carries with it a sense of history and character that cannot be replicated. The added benefit of the ensuite letting rooms presents a viable business opportunity for prospective buyers looking to tap into the thriving tourism and hospitality market in Goring. With the Thames Path nearby, attracting a large number of tourists and walkers, the potential for this property is immense. Its sale offers a unique chance to preserve a piece of Goring's heritage while innovating for future success.

As the John Barleycorn awaits its new owners, the village of Goring looks on with anticipation. This sale is not just a transaction; it's an opportunity to breathe new life into a beloved landmark, enhancing the community's vibrancy and continuing to welcome visitors from near and far. The future of the John Barleycorn holds promise and potential, embodying the spirit of Goring and its natural beauty.