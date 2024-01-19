Historic Hulton Abbey Marred by Persistent Fly-Tipping

In the heart of Stoke-on-Trent, Hulton Abbey, a revered historic site dating back to the 13th Century, is under siege. Not by armies or developers, but by an insidious enemy: fly-tipping. The Abbey Hulton area, named after this historic monument, is being tarnished by repeated instances of waste and litter discarded in its vicinity. From the Beard Grove entrance, residents observe cars parking and individuals dumping their rubbish, including suitcases, clothes, books, and even broken glass.

Heritage Under Threat

For centuries, Hulton Abbey has endured, its ruins a testament to a bygone era. Now, it's the footpaths surrounding this scheduled monument that are bearing the brunt of this persistent issue. The site's historical significance, a source of pride to the local community, is being marred by a disregard for its sanctity and the environment.

Community and Council Response

Stoke-on-Trent City Council, alerted to the issue, has pledged to clean up the site and combat this growing problem. The council has taken a firm stance against the culprits, increasing the penalty for dumping waste from vehicles to a hefty £1,000. The council also confirmed that the dumped rubbish would be promptly cleared, alleviating some immediate concerns.

The Broader Implications

The littering at Hulton Abbey is not just an eyesore; it poses a broader threat to the environment and the local community's quality of life. Dog-walkers and local authorities alike are disappointed by this lack of consideration from the public. This former monastery, a scheduled monument since 1223, is now considered at-risk, its history threatened by the present.