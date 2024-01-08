Historic Hill House in Romsey, Linked to Former PM Clement Attlee, Now on Sale

Heralding a rich tapestry of history and a remarkable architectural marvel, the cherished Victorian-era Hill House in Romsey has been unveiled for purchase. Steeped in history and a dash of political lore, the property holds an asking price of £925,000. Its famed connection to former Prime Minister Clement Attlee, known to have frequented the house for his hobby of fly-fishing at The River Test, and to visit his cousin Bartram Waller Attlee, lends the property an air of intrigue.

A Storied Past

Bartram Waller Attlee, the one-time resident of Hill House from 1927 to 1950, holds a special place in Romsey’s heart. Celebrated with a plaque for his penny farthing cycling record, Bartram’s presence continues to echo in the town. The frequent visits by his cousin, former Prime Minister Clement Attlee, further underline the historical significance of Hill House.

A Blend of Tradition and Luxury

Presented by Henshaw Fox, Hill House emerges as a sublime fusion of traditional charm and modern luxury. The house has undergone a series of renovations that skillfully preserve its original allure while introducing contemporary comforts. The property boasts four generously proportioned double bedrooms, a family bathroom, multiple reception rooms, and a contemporary kitchen outfitted with high-end appliances. A practical laundry room and private outdoor spaces, including a meticulously maintained garden and a secure gated driveway, further elevate the living experience.

Inviting Potential Buyers

Described as an architectural masterpiece, Hill House offers a serene and sophisticated living space in Romsey. Those captivated by its enchanting combination of history, architectural beauty, and modern comfort are encouraged to contact Henshaw Fox for more information or to schedule a viewing of the property.