Historic Hazlehurst Arms Pub in Chell to Undergo Major Renovation

In the heart of Chell, a historic landmark, the Hazlehurst Arms pub, prepares to close its doors temporarily. This closure, far from being the end, signifies a rebirth, an opportunity for this venerable establishment, dating back to 1906, to rejuvenate and adapt to the evolving needs of the community. A significant investment of £175,000, facilitated by Star Pubs & Bars, aims to breathe new life into this local fixture.

Revitalising a Community Icon

Spearheading this transformative venture are Kayleigh Lambert and Lee Ryan, a couple who envision restoring the Hazlehurst Arms to its former glory. The Hazlehurst Arms has always been more than just a pub; it has been a community hub, a place of camaraderie and conviviality. Their passion for the project is palpable, as they plan to reopen the pub on February 9, post-refurbishment.

Preserving the Old, Embracing the New

The renovation will balance respect for the pub’s rich history with the introduction of contemporary elements. The exterior will receive a fresh coat of heritage grey paint, and new signs, lights, and plants will be added. Inside, the charm of yesteryears will be recaptured with the restoration of the old fireplace and timber floors. But the revamp isn’t merely cosmetic. A new sports bar will be introduced, broadening the pub’s appeal and ensuring it remains a vibrant, welcoming space for all.

The Pour of Confidence

Paul Alldis, the area manager for Star Pubs & Bars, voiced his support for the initiative. He particularly highlighted the importance of such establishments for local communities, especially in light of recent closures of other pubs in the area. The addition of popular lagers like Carling and Birra Moretti on tap, is yet another testament to the confidence in the Hazlehurst’s future.

As the Hazlehurst Arms embarks on this exciting new chapter, the anticipation is high. The pub’s revival promises to be more than a renovation. It’s a renewal of the spirit of community, a testament to the enduring appeal of local pubs, and a beacon of hope for other establishments. The Hazlehurst Arms is not just reopening; it’s reclaiming its rightful place in the heart of Chell.