en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Historic Great Malvern Station Restoration Project Culminates Successfully

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Historic Great Malvern Station Restoration Project Culminates Successfully

Network Rail, in partnership with contractor Murphy, has accomplished the restoration of Great Malvern station in Worcestershire, a project encapsulating a £5 million investment aimed at magnifying the station’s experience for passengers. This overhaul encompasses the replacement of overhead glazing, structural fortification, and a fresh coat of paint to the station’s ornate ironwork that adorns the platform canopies. The project, which kickstarted in April 2022, was brought to a successful conclusion before Christmas the same year.

Preserving the Victorian Aesthetics

Great Malvern station, established in 1860, is not just another railway station; it is a Grade II listed building since 1969 that has managed to preserve its original Victorian characteristics, most notably its cast-iron girders and delicate sculptures of floral arrangements. These features were meticulously restored by experts and reintegrated into the station’s design.

Collaborative Effort and Financial Backing

The restoration project was a combined effort, supported by West Midlands Railway and Wychavon District Council, with partial funding from the Railway Heritage Trust.

A Heritage Site Rejuvenated

Cathleen Meehan, Network Rail’s scheme project manager, expressed her contentment with the project’s adherence to the station’s heritage. She voiced her hopes that both locals and tourists would appreciate the station’s revitalised look and its historical significance as a railway heritage site. The completion of this project not only enhances the station’s historical relevance but also its aesthetic appeal for passengers and visitors alike, preserving the station’s rich heritage for future generations.

0
Transportation United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
3 mins ago
NJ Transit Ushers in a New Era with Modern Multi-Level III Rail Cars
Pushing against the passage of time, the aging fleet of Arrow III electric rail cars, owned by New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit), is finally getting a well-deserved retirement after serving for 44 years. In a transformative leap towards modernity, NJ Transit is set to introduce the first batch of replacements this year, as part of
NJ Transit Ushers in a New Era with Modern Multi-Level III Rail Cars
London's Electric Buses Stand their Ground Amidst Safety Concerns
32 mins ago
London's Electric Buses Stand their Ground Amidst Safety Concerns
Illinois Tollway Introduces Efficient I-PASS Sticker System for Toll Collection
37 mins ago
Illinois Tollway Introduces Efficient I-PASS Sticker System for Toll Collection
Mumbai's $30 Billion Infrastructure Makeover: A Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Living
5 mins ago
Mumbai's $30 Billion Infrastructure Makeover: A Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Living
PS Logistics Acquires BMT, Expands Southeast Operations
13 mins ago
PS Logistics Acquires BMT, Expands Southeast Operations
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
27 mins ago
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
Latest Headlines
World News
Dean Riedel’s 300th Blood Donation: A Milestone in Human Compassion
28 seconds
Dean Riedel’s 300th Blood Donation: A Milestone in Human Compassion
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
1 min
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
2 mins
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
2 mins
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
3 mins
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
4 mins
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
6 mins
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
8 mins
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
8 mins
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app