Historic Grade II Listed Coach House at New Hall Hotel for Sale

A historic Grade II listed Coach House, nestled in the heart of the renowned New Hall Hotel and Spa, has been presented to the real estate market. The property, marketed by Aston Knowles, boasts an asking price of £1,495,000. This archaic coach house is not only a chance to own a piece of England’s rich history, but also an opportunity to indulge in a slice of luxury in a coveted location.

A Peek into the Past

The Coach House is part of New Hall, a structure celebrated as the oldest listed inhabited moated house in England. Its lineage traces back to the 13th century, offering a tangible link to the medieval era. The moat surrounding the property—sustained by seven springs—is a lasting testament to the architectural prowess of the medieval period.

More than Just a Coach House

Contrary to what its moniker might suggest, the Coach House is a spacious abode. It’s equipped with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a series of undeveloped stables that hold the potential for further expansion or creative transformation. Beyond its historical significance, the Coach House is a testament to timeless elegance and charm, intertwined with modern comforts.

Location: A Blend of Serenity and Convenience

Located in Sutton Coldfield, an area acclaimed for its quality schools and efficient transportation links to Birmingham, the Coach House offers an enviable mix of tranquility and connectivity. The property also enjoys proximity to Sutton Park, an expansive urban park recognized as a site of special scientific interest. The long private driveway leading to the Coach House adds an extra layer of exclusivity, further enhancing the appeal of this unique property.