Historic Elegance Meets Modern Comfort in Rawdon's Latest Property Listing

In the heart of Rawdon, Leeds, a four-bedroom period property that whispers tales from 1869 has been introduced to the market, carrying a price tag of £449,950. This captivating residence, nestled close to the verdant expanse of Micklefield Park, is a perfect blend of historical charm and contemporary convenience, making it a rare find in today's real estate listings.

Architectural Grandeur with a Touch of Modernity

The property greets with a grand entrance door that opens to reveal Karndean flooring, setting the stage for a home that respects its past while embracing the needs of modern living. The lounge is a spacious affair, boasting a fireplace for those cosy evenings and a bay mullioned sash window that floods the room with natural light. The heart of the home is undoubtedly the bespoke dining kitchen, equipped with Indian rosewood units and granite worktops, where culinary adventures await.

Living Spaces That Tell a Story

Ascending the stairs to the first floor, two generous double bedrooms and a single room present themselves, each with their own character and charm. The family bathroom, beautifully appointed and echoing the property's attention to detail, serves these rooms. Yet, it's the master bedroom on the second floor that truly captivates. Beneath skylight windows and exposed ceiling beams, this room offers a sanctuary with its own ensuite shower room, promising a blend of privacy and luxury.

Potential Beyond the Living Quarters

Behind the scenes, the utility room offers practicality with access to the rear garden – a shared space that invites moments of tranquility or social gatherings. The basement, currently a storage haven, holds potential for conversion, suggesting possibilities for a home office, gym, or additional living area. The inclusion of an enclosed front garden with a southern aspect, private parking, and an electric vehicle charging point translates into convenience and sustainability, aligning with the needs of the modern homeowner.

This listing, presented by Hunter estate agents on Micklefield Lane, is more than just a property; it's a piece of history waiting to welcome its new caretakers. As the market for unique homes continues to thrive, properties like this serve as a reminder of the enduring appeal of characterful living spaces that offer more than just shelter, but a story to be part of.