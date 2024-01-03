Historic Devizes Castle in Wiltshire to Undergo Comprehensive Restoration

Devizes Castle, a 19th-century country house nestled in the heart of Wiltshire, is poised to regain its former glory. With a history stretching back to 1080 and ties to Bishop Osmund of Salisbury, a relative of William the Conqueror, the castle’s historical significance is as formidable as its stone walls. The castle’s current owner, Kazuhiko Akao, who acquired the majority of the property in February 2022, is now spearheading a comprehensive restoration effort.

Urgent Conservation-Led Repairs Needed

The castle’s grandeur has been marred by signs of neglect and disrepair. Leaking roofs, collapsing walls, and unstable parapets tell a tale of a historical gem grappling with the ravages of time. The castle finds itself listed on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register, hinting at a high risk of collapse if timely intervention is not undertaken.

Restoration Plans Get The Green Light

The council has approved plans for the castle’s restoration and refurbishment. The project aims to address the pressing structural issues and transform the castle into a residence suitable for modern living. The focus of the restoration will be both on the exterior and the interior, correcting previous inadequate maintenance and modern alterations that have compromised the castle’s original character.

A Collaborative Effort To Preserve Heritage

The restoration project of Devizes Castle is a testament to the power of collaboration. The owner, Wiltshire Council, and Historic England have come together to preserve the castle’s structural integrity, heritage value, and architectural significance. The collective aim is to prevent further deterioration of the building’s structural integrity and decay of the historic fabric, thereby ensuring that this iconic landmark continues to tell its tale for generations to come.